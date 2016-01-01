  • 1

An immigrant at nine

Photo courtesy of the Anderson family

 Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

At the INL convention in Vancouver last spring, I gave a speech about the movement of Icelandic Canadian settlers west. The hardships in New Iceland had been unbelievable. Disease, including smallpox, devastated the community. The land chosen for the colony was repeatedly flooded. Reluctantly, the settlers started abandoning their homesteads. Some went to North Dakota but then many continued on west from there. Others went on to Argyle and Swift Current. Always west. Travel was difficult.  . . .

A conversation with Lindy Vopnfjörð

Photo: Berkley Vopnfjörð

 Author: Jason Schneider, FYI Music News – fyimusicnews.ca

(Reprinted with permission of FYI Music News – fyimusicnews.ca)
As a country that boasts way more than its fair share of world-class singer- songwriters, often as listeners we must make an uncomfortable “Sophie’s choice” about which ones we’ll follow. Yet, from the time I first got to know Lindy Vopnfjörð about 20 years ago when he would perform regularly at the Jane Bond Café in Waterloo, Ontario, I knew he was somebody whose music would be a part of my life for years to come. . . .

IODE recognizes fifteen Manitoba students for academic achievement

Photo: Kendra Jonasson

 Author: Alicyn Goodman, Winnipeg, MB

In October 2016, the Jon Sigurdsson Chapter IODE awarded 14 scholarships and one bursary. Once again, the recipients were an inspiring group of young people.
The Jon Sigurdsson Chapter has been awarding scholarships since 1937. The first scholarship established was the IODE Music Scholarship and this coincided with the establishment of the School of Music at the University of Manitoba. To date, over 500 scholarships have been awarded. . . .

