Pylsa, Pinot and Pilsner – Frón holding fundraiser for L-H

Judy Bradley, Winnipeg, MB

We, the Icelandic Canadian Frón, are encouraging you – the members of the Icelandic community – to join us in having fun and helping Lögberg-Heimskringla at the same time by attending our “Pylsa, Pinot and Pilsner Social” on Friday, November 4, 2016, at the Scandinavian Cultural Centre, 764 Erin Street, Winnipeg. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are just $20.

The evening’s entertainment will feature Nordic folk music by the Silli-tones. There will be Icelandic-style hot dogs, a cash bar, 50/50 draw, and a silent auction. Please help us with our planning by making a reservation. Contact Linda Hammersley at (204) 257-0870 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Proceeds from this social will be used to help Lögberg-Heimskringla cover the cost of their upcoming move to new offices. Our Icelandic community’s newspaper has been in the same location on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg for the last fifteen years. It was just over a year ago when the paper was requested to relocate from the ground floor to the fifth floor in the building. The building has now been sold for redevelopment into apartments and the paper has to move on.

The paper has found a new location at 835 Marion Street. The move to this new home will require the expense of movers, renovations, and equipment. While the Winnipeg Foundation has awarded the paper a special community grant of $20,000, they need to raise an equivalent amount to access the funds. Icelandic Canadian Frón wants to help by bringing Manitoba’s Icelandic community together for an evening of fun.

Our ancestors launched newspapers to ensure the Icelandic language and culture would not be lost and that a connection with Iceland would be maintained. Heimskringla came was launched in 1886 and the Lögberg came along in 1888. These papers amalgamated in 1959 to become Lögberg-Heimskringla. Throughout the decades, this unique publication has provided stories about our heritage, our settlement history, our cultural events, and our people – along with stories about people and events from Iceland. L-H has been an essential part of what keeps us so strongly linked to Iceland.

Please join us on November 4th at the Scandinavian Cultural Centre as we make merry while supporting one of our cultural treasures.

SUBSCRIBE NOW