True patriotism is shaped by openness and tolerance

 

 

  

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, the new President of the Iceland, was the keynote speaker at the meeting of Þjóðræknisfélag Íslendinga (Icelandic National League of Iceland) that was held in Reykjavík on August 28, 2016. He spoke about the relationship between Icelanders and their cousins across the sea, including how people of Icelandic descent helped shape life back in Iceland, and extolled the the virtues of a patriotism which is shaped by openness and tolerance. Lögberg-Heimskringla is happy to publish the president’s remarks in both Icelandic and English translation. …

