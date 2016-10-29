Alþingi election set for October 29

Photo: Stefan Jonasson



Icelanders will go to the polls on October 29, 2016, to elect a new parliament. The election was announced in Alþingi by Prime Minister Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, who read the President of Iceland’s letter dissolving the assembly and setting the date for a general election. The election is being held six months earlier than necessary, owing to a controversy that forced the reorganization of the coalition government this past spring.

Alþingi is composed of 63 members, 54 of whom are elected from six multi-member constituencies (kjördæmi), ranging is size from seven to eleven seats, while there are an additional nine equalization seats to help ensure roughly proportional representation among the parties. Three of the six constituencies are located in the Greater Reykjavík area, while the remaining three constituencies cover the remainder of the country.

