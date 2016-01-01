The mists and myths of Snæfellsjökull

Dr. Ástráður Eysteinsson delivers his first Beck Lecture

Photo courtesy of W.D. Valgardson

Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

On September 18, Dr. Ástráður Eysteinsson was introduced as the current Beck Lecturer by Dr. Helga Thorson at the University of Victoria. She explained before the actual introduction that, since 1988, more than eighty lecturers had come to Victoria to speak on Icelandic subjects. Such speakers usually came for four days and, during that time, gave three lectures. With Dr. Eysteinsson’s agreeing to teach a course, “Island Literature,” under Special Topics in Scandinavian Studies, there is going to be a shift in approach with speakers being asked to teach for a term as well as give the usual three public lectures.

Dr. Eysteinsson has brought his wife and family with him and they have rented a house close to the university. They have decided to stay for an entire year. In the past, many other organizations have asked if speakers for The Richard and Margaret Beck Lectures can travel to speak to their clubs. Because of the short timeframe, this usually has been impossible. With speakers staying longer, it is much more likely that Beck Lecturers will be able to give lectures in other parts of Canada.

SUBSCRIBE NOW