Cousins Galore!

Laugardalsætt North America Society makes first official visit to Iceland

Photo courtesy of Gudrun Gail Helgason

Author: Gudrun Gail Helgason, Laugardalsætt North America Society

More than 250 years have passed since Þorleifur Guðmundsson and Katrín Eyjólfsdóttir were born in Iceland. The couple lived at a farm called Böðmóðsstaðir in Laugardalur, in southern Iceland, and they had five children: Eyjólfur, Dýrfinna, Guðmundur, Guðrún, and Erlendur.

Flash forward to today: about 12,000 descendants of those children have been accounted for, many living in North America.

Last July, 29 descendants and their spouses from Canada and the United States travelled together in Iceland to explore their common Icelandic roots. The trip, from July 17 to 29, marked the first tour to Iceland by the Laugardalsætt North America Society, which consists of North American descendants of Katrín (1758-1815) and Þorleifur (1763-1833). Descendants travelled from as far away as Vancouver, BC, and Washington, DC, to participate in the inaugural tour.

SUBSCRIBE NOW