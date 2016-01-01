Sporið touring Ontario and Alberta

Photo courtesy of Sporið



Danshópurinn Sporið, an Icelandic folk dance group, will perform in Ontario and Alberta during its upcoming tour. Sporið – its name means “The Step” – is based in Borgarfjörður, but its members come from various places in southwestern Iceland. The group is known for their spirited and educational presentations of Icelandic folk dances, which are drawn from all the way back in the 13th century to the present day.

Sporið’s first performance on this Canadian tour will be in Toronto at Morningside High Park Presbyterian Church, 4 Morningside Drive, on Sunday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. They will be joined by the Danish Folk Dancers of Toronto, who will perform two dances at the beginning of the program. Admission is $10 at the door and there will be treats and coffee afterwards.

On October 3, the group will embark on a day-long trek to Midland and Kinmount. At Midland, they will visit Ste. Marie Among the Hurons, a recreated French Jesuit Mission from the 1600s, where they will enjoy a guided tour. At Kinmount, they will be received by local historian Guy Scott, who will talk about the history of the first large group of Icelanders who lived and worked at building a trestle bridge as well as the railroad track at Kinmount in the 1870s. Sculptor Gudrun Girgis will speak about a memorial raised in 2000 in honour of those who came to Canada. The memorial, “In the Presence of a Soul,” commemorates the 25 Icelandic children who perished during the first two months in Kinmount and who are buried in unmarked graves in the area.



The following day, Sporið will fly to Calgary, Alberta, where the group will be received by members of the Leif Eiriksson Icelandic Club and visit places in Calgary and Canmore.

Sporið will perform in the Viking Hall at the Scandinavian Centre in Calgary, 739 20 Avenue NW, on Thursday, October 6, at 7:00 p.m.

The group’s third and final Canadian performance will be at Main Hall of the Dutch Canadian Club in Edmonton, Alberta, 13312 142 Street NW, on Saturday, October 8, at 1:00 p.m. En route to Edmonton, the group will visit Markerville, where they will receive a private tour of Stephan G. Stephansson House, a provincial historic site dedicated to the noteworthy Icelandic Canadian poet. After a much-deserved day on the town in Edmonton, Sporið will return to Iceland on Monday, October 10.

Founded in 1995, Sporið’s popularity in Iceland has spilled over to other countries and it has developed an international reputation for its work. While dancing, they also introduce their audiences to the Icelandic language, literature, traditions, and music. The group has performed in the United States, Canada, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, France, Romania, and China.

Sporið’s dancers wear traditional Icelandic costumes and are accompanied by the accordion. Most often, there are six couples performing at a time, but other variations are sometimes seen.