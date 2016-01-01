Drugstore diner

Photo courtesy of Chuck Jonasson



Author: Chuck Jonasson, Winnipeg, MB

“I am always drawn back to places where I have lived,” wrote Truman Capote in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, “the houses and their neighbourhoods.” There is the tiny, white one-and-a-half story house, for instance, where I had spent the first six years of my life. It had been a fixer-upper. My father had added a small front entry and replaced the dull gray asphalt shingles with crisply painted wood siding, dressing up an otherwise plain exterior. It was situated on one side of a double lot, the other side serving alternately as a cornfield-forest, where in the summer my brother and I would hide and fight the world’s great battles, and as a skating rink in the winter, where neighbourhood children first learned to glide on pencil-thin blades. Out back, my father had planted a small pear tree; I can still recall the looks of surprise the year it actually bore fruit.

Some of my fondest memories were of my father, his fascination with the garden, and the great patience and pleasure he took in planting, caring for, and watching it grow. On one particular hot summer day I eagerly joined in as he tugged unwanted plants from the neat rows of onions, beets, peas, carrots and corn. And it didn’t take too long before he noticed his small willing helper, hands and face muddied, in pursuit of that same honest simple toil. A half a row of carrots laid to the side, unceremoniously ripped from earth’s nurturing womb. Still, my father reacted with a warm smile and a gentle explanation that soon taught me the difference between good plant and weed.



After carefully replanting a few of the smaller ones and watering the remainder, we were washing up under the hose when my father said, “Let’s go for a walk.” Down the sidewalk we went, past my friend Paul’s house and then past the playground, the outer boundary of my limited independent world.

We didn’t often pass the park. “Where are we going?” I wondered out loud, taking two or three steps to his one. He just winked and we kept walking. I can’t remember if my little legs were able to endure or if my father had to bend down, pick me up, and carry me the rest of the way, but what happened next made a big enough impression to become one of my first permanent memories.

We had entered a blue building at the top of our street, walked past rows of merchandise, and up to a lunch counter where my father dropped me on a shiny round chrome stool with a red vinyl top. Fascinated, I spun around and around, happy and content just to be on this chair (or was it a carnival ride?) when my father said, “Well, you sure worked hard today. You helped a lot. What would you like to eat?”

Behind the counter, a mirror wall reflected sunlight, with diamond brilliance, through rows of fountain glasses. Advertisements showed large juicy hamburgers, mouth-watering mounds of French fries, and a tall, wet glass of Coca-Cola. But what caught my attention was the simple chrome machine that sat quietly in the corner. “Can I have a milkshake?” I asked. He hesitated for a long minute. Silently, we both knew that it was more milkshake than my little body could absorb; after all I didn’t have my older brother or younger sister there to help. My face must have revealed the disappointment I felt because I was surprised when he asked, “Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry?”

I sat sipping on that milkshake, my little belly full, until long after my father had finished his meal. We talked about the day and he patiently waited as I continued to spin on the seat, sip on my drink, and spin some more, not willing to admit defeat. I can’t remember if I actually managed to finish, but that day I didn’t have to share either my milkshake or my father. He made me promise not to tell my brother and sister about our little lunch-counter treat as we hesitated, back in front of our simple white-sided house.

Although today, I remember it more from the family photo album, each picture accompanied by one of my mother’s inevitable stories, I can’t help but feel a warm sense of home when I stand staring at the old place. You see, it’s not the boards and plaster, not the nails and paint, not even the old oak tree that anchored the empty side of the lot, but the warmth of memories they serve to frame and a deep sense of being firmly rooted in a place and time.