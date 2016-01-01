Lestrarfélagið Gleym-mér-ei and the love of sentences on long winter nights

Photo courtesy of Linda Sigurdson Collette





Winnipeg’s Icelandic reading society, Lestrarfélagið Gleym-mér-ei (LGME), has been a pillar in the life of the city’s Icelandic community since 1996. It gathers in the Icelandic Reading Room of the Elizabeth Dafoe Library at the University of Manitoba on a monthly basis (save for December) during the academic year. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. (except May, when the group meets half an hour earlier) and refreshments are provided by volunteers. Participants are asked to contribute $3 at each meeting and the funds raised are given to the Icelandic Collection to purchase new books for the library.



Lestrarfélagið simply means “The Reading Society” and such groups were ubiquitous in the Icelandic communities that dotted the landscape across Western Canada and the United States. Nearly every community of any size had one. The addition of Gleym-mér-ei was the brainchild of Linda Sigurdson Collette. “The phrase gleym-mér-ei I found in both the early Icelandic poetry and prose literature in Manitoba,” Linda remembers. “The authors did not want to be forgotten. I used as a logo the forget-me-not flower and the Icelandic phrase, ‘Blind is the bookless man’ (Blindur er bóklaus maður). Eventually I named the group Lestrarfélagið Gleym-mér-ei.”

“My aim for the reading group was to experience joy in a relaxed atmosphere,” says Linda. “There is no pressure to finish the book and no pressure to speak.” As people get to know each other, they relax in one another’s company and the conversations flow naturally. Participants help select the books to read and also help to facilitate the meetings and volunteer to provide refreshments. “Drop-ins are valued and welcomed. There’s no need to have any Icelandic blood. We share.”

There’s no shortage of published material for members to read and reflect upon. “Dr. Watson Kirkconnell noted that there were 90 published authors in the Icelandic language in Manitoba between 1875 and 1939,” Linda notes, and the Icelandic penchant for writing and publishing has continued unabated among the heirs of these earlier authors. Although the language has shifted to English, many of the descendants of the original immigrants still write on Icelandic themes and there is a growing number of non-Icelandic authors who choose to do the same. Lorna Tergesen of H.P. Tergesen and Son in Gimli has been invaluable in helping to identify new works for the group to read and securing sufficient quantifies for purchase.

No subject is beyond the group’s consideration: fiction and non-fiction, plays, poetry, sagas, films – all genres and topics are considered. The authors considered are either of Icelandic heritage or those who write about Icelandic interest. And while the language of discourse is English, the group compares translations when considering works that were originally published in Icelandic or Old Norse. “Is it better as a literal translation or interpretation of the original?” is a question that is sometimes asked. Members from Iceland and Icelandic-speaking members from Manitoba often help the group to better understand the nuances in the meanings of words, phrases, and idioms that are difficult to translate.

Those who participate in LGME report enriching experiences and happy encounters.

“I have enjoyed being a member of LGME almost since the beginning,” reflects longtime participant Kathy Lesyk. “It is an opportunity to meet members of the Icelandic community, to read the sagas, to have the opportunity to have many of the local Icelandic authors come to speak when we are doing their books, to share opinions, to learn what life was like in Iceland from the members who have lived there, to enjoy Icelandic foods made by our members and to learn more about our rich heritage.”

The group includes more people than just those of Icelandic ancestry, though. Lovers of Icelandic literature and culture, not to mention those who are simply curious about them, are more than welcome to participate. Linda Norman says, “As an IBM (Icelander by marriage), the LGME has been a very interesting, educational, and pleasurable way to connect with the Icelandic culture and community.”

On the occasion of its 100th evening in 2009, the late author Bill Holm composed a toast the celebrate the milestone, although he was not present himself. “Skál to the Lestrarfélag for 100 nights of vínarterta and poetry to warm the soul of frosty Winnipeg. That century of books follows you all like a bride’s train – an emblem of honor. An Icelander is made and revealed not by DNA nor by fish products, aluminum or investment schemes, but by the love of sentences – tales, poems, dramas, essays, whatever can be made with words on long winter nights. The Lestrarfélag has honored all Icelanders – indeed all humans – by performing the greatest act of homage: reading. So on this cold Minneota night, Marcy and Bill lift a glass to skál and congratulate you on your hundred nights. Enjoy 100 more.”

“Lestrarfélagið Gleym-mér-ei enjoyed a special relationship with Bill Holm,” notes Linda Sigurdson Collette. “He was our first guest author at our first evening of Lestrarfélag in September 1996. On that occasion, we sat around the table in University College and savoured Gunnthora’s vínarterta and Bill’s stories. He returned to Minneota with a vínarterta.” Thinking back to 1996, Linda says, “I think that first evening we were about six to eight people and the vínarterta,” which was “as venerable as the haggis” at a Robbie Burns evening. When she invited Bill Holm to send a toast to the 100th gathering, she reminded him of that first meeting, saying, “we will have vínarterta again … if you wish to give an address” as one might address the haggis at a Burns dinner.

More than seven years and some 60 additional evenings after Bill Holm’s celebrated toast, Lestrarfélagið Gleym-mér-ei is still going strong and its members’ appetite for vínarterta and poetry and prose is still unquenched. The group’s “love of sentences … on long winter nights” brings familiar faces together around the table every month and newcomers are always welcome to join.

“Each one brings to LGME a different perspective as we navigate into the future,” says Linda Sigurdson Collette, “but like the travellers of old, we carry home in our hearts. Welcome to our 21st year.”



LESTRARFÉLAGIÐ GLEYM-MÉR-EI READING SELECTIONS FOR 2016-2017

September 29 – The 12 Gifts of Christmas and Other Stories by Joan Eyolfson Cadham. For those who love to have stories to read aloud to family and friends at Christmas, Joan tells of the Secret Santa in a prairie town and writes of the history, superstition, and legends concerning this time of year. She even includes recipes, photos, and a little autobiography. Joan was editor of Lögberg-Heimskringla.

October 27 – The Seven Teachings and More, collected by Björk Bjarnardóttir in collaboration with Garry Raven of the Hollow Water Anishinbaabe First Nation. “Knowledge is not yours to keep but to share with others,” according to this book, which features teachings about honesty, love, courage, truth, wisdom, humility, and respect. Björk was previously an LGME guest author.

November 24 – Vesturfarar. For this year’s film night, LGME will present episodes 3 and 4 from Egill Helgason’s award-winning documentary series about the Icelandic immigrants in North America, which aired on Icelandic television to wide acclaim. A bilingual production, the series employs English and Icelandic subtitles, as necessary, and includes photos and film clips from the past, in addition to on-site interviews with present-day descendants of the immigrants.

January 26 – A Good Horse Has No Color by Nancy Marie Brown. In this non-fiction selection, Nancy searches for the perfect Icelandic horse to bring back to her farm in the United States.

February 23 – The Saga of King Hrolf Kraki. Available online in translation, this 14th-century saga chronicling 5th-century events is one of the so-called legendary sagas of ancient times. In it, readers encounter a warrior chieftain in Denmark, ancient magic and superstition in Norway, and Lapland. Women bind the story’s details together.

March 30 – In the Arms of the Angels by Janet Lewis Anderson, a Winnipeg author. “Our journey through the darkness of dementia,” this volume focuses on an only child who deals with the stress of caring for her mother, who is dying from Alzheimer’s disease, while saying good-bye and carrying on with life.

April 20 – Cave of Journeys by Penny Ross, a Gimli author. This work of teen fiction centres on teens who travel back in time to New Iceland in 1911, where they meet Willow Walker. It combines legend and fantasy, while presenting culture and traditions of the Cree, Icelanders, and Ojibwe.

May 25 – The Riverton Rifle: My Story – Straight Shooting on Hockey and Life by Reggie Leach. From life in Riverton and Flin Flon to Boston with the Boston Bruins, this memoir chronicles Leach’s life in hockey. Writing with the intentions of leaving something for his grandchildren, Leach deals with both the good and the bad, including the racism he encountered and his attitude towards it – turn it into a positive and move on.