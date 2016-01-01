Sunna Furstenau delights the crowd in Reykjavík

Photo: Kristján Sævald





Sunna Furstenau, the president of the Icelandic National League of North America, impressed those gathered for the Icelandic National League of Iceland meeting in Reykjavík on August 28th when she addressed the meeting in Icelandic, offering a brief but moving speech about the importance of the strong ties that continue to bind the Icelandic communities across the sea and time. Sunna’s delivery was forceful and clear, delighting her audience. Lögberg-Heimskringla is happy to publish her remarks in both Icelandic and English translation.





Ávarp til Þjóðræknisfélagið 2016

Ágæti Forseti Íslands, Guðni og Forseti Frú Elíza – til hamingju! Madame Vigdís og aðrir Góðir Gestir – Góðan daginn og takk fyrir síðast.

Kæru vinir, ég þakka ykkur, sem eruð hér í dag. Ég færi ykkur bestu kveðjur, frá Þjóðræknisfélagi Íslendinga í Vesturheimi. Við erum næstum 2000, í félaginu. Vinsamlegast komið á ráðstefnu okkar í maí á næsta ári.

Trú okkar er: römm er sú taug. Við, líkt og Jón forseti, hlúum að íslenskum rótum.

Við trúum því að það sé mikilvægt að vita úr hverju við erum gerð, og hvaðan við komum. Við erum sterk, þegar við þekkjum sögu okkar og stöndum saman. Það skiptir ekki máli, hvort við erum alíslensk, hálfíslensk, eða hvort við giftumst einhverjum af íslenskum ættum eins og maðurinn minn gerði. Það skiptir ekki máli.

Það sem skiptir máli, er ástríða okkar fyrir því að rækta samband okkar, við Ísland.

Já hvernig við vinnum saman í því, að tengja alla Íslendinga í Vesturheimi, við hvern annan, við fólk á Íslandi, og við landið sjálft.

Ég held, að Jón forseti hefði verið sammála þessu markmiði okkar og það væri nú gaman, ef við gætum fengið, að heyra hvað honum finnst um Twitter, you tube og Facebook.

Já tímarnir eru breyttir, en ástin á Íslandi, er enn sú sama. Hvar sem við búum, þá elskum við landið, fólkið, og sögur frá Íslandi.

Við verðum öll að vinna að því, að halda lífi í þessari taug. Það er í okkar höndum, að halda lífi í sögunum, söngvum, og kvæðum. Við verðum að skrifa niður, þessi sérstöku tengsl, og skrásetja ættfræðina, fyrir komandi kynslóðir.

Við komum hérna saman, og styrkjum þannig bönd okkar, enn frekar. Saman, getum við varðveitt, og haldið lífi, í sameiginlegum íslenskum arfi okkar fyrir kynslóðirnar, sem á eftir koma.

Ást okkar á Íslandi lifir.

“Leika landmunir

Lýða sonum,

hveim er fúss er fara,

Römm er sú taug

er rekka dregur

föður-túna til.”

Við sjáumst í Norður Dakóta. Takk fyrir.



ADDRESS TO THE 2016 ICELANDIC NATIONAL LEAGUE OF ICELAND CONVENTION

Dear President and First Lady of Iceland, Guðni and Elíza – congratulations! Madame Vigdís, ladies and gentlemen – Good afternoon and thank you for the last time together.

Dear friends, I thank you who are here today. I bring to you best wishes from the Icelandic National League of North America. We are almost 2000 in our organization. Please come to our conference in May next year.

Our motto is: Strong is the bond.

We, as Jon Sigurðsson, nurture our Icelandic roots. We believe that it is important to know from what we are made, and where we came from. We are strong, when we know our history and stand together. It does not matter whether we are 100 percent Icelandic, half Icelandic, or whether we marry someone of Icelandic descent as my husband did. It does not matter.

What matters is our passion to keep the connections and relationships with Iceland.

Yes, how we work to connect all Icelanders in North America with each other, the people of Iceland, and the country itself.

I think that Jón Sigurðsson would agree with this goal. It would be fun if we could hear what he thinks about Twitter, You Tube and Facebook.

Yes, times are changing, but the love for Iceland is still the same. Wherever we live, the love of the country, people and stories from Iceland remain.

We all have to work, to stay strong in this bond. It is in our hands, to keep alive the stories, the songs, and poems. We have to write down this special relationship, documenting genealogy, for future generations.

We now come here together, thus strengthening our bond, further. Together, we can continue to keep alive our shared Icelandic heritage for our generations that follow.

Our love lives in Iceland.

The familiar poem “Leika landmunir” is difficult to translate well, but its essential meaning is: The land of our ancestors continues down into the descendants; strong is the bond that brings us back to the grass fields of our forefathers.

We'll see you in North Dakota. Thanks.