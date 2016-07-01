Johnson collaborates with Chomsky

Photo courtesy of Kevin Jon Johnson



Author: Kevin Jon Johnson, Osaka, Japan

Noam Chomsky Visualization on the Limits of Knowledge in Science is the title of a 29-minute YouTube video made by Kevin Johnson. Noam Chomsky, Professor Emeritus of Linguistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, now 87 years old, gave permission for this collaboration on Canada Day – July 1, 2016.

Religion and science today are often viewed as two competing and mutually exclusive frames of human understanding. Immanuel Kant noted that if God and eternity did appear clearly before our eyes in this life, in all of their awesome majesty, then indeed all would be believers, but as mere puppets, by compulsion. That neither God nor eternity are clearly knowable to us in this life permits each of us the freedom to accept God and the good life by choice, in faith, so we should be thankful also for what we cannot know. Such ignorance is bliss.



On the spiritual plane, we call it ‘faith’ because of this clear limitation of human understanding. With science, many believe that we stand on much more sure ground, but the lecture by Noam Chomsky at the University of Oslo, on which this collaborative visualization is based, points to the fact that the history and philosophy of science show that, since Newton, our footing in science resembles more a bog than a stone. Yet many leading scientists today, and people in general, believe that science sits firmly on a sure foundation.

Let us follow Professor Chomsky on this path, the history and philosophy of science. For well over one thousand years, in the West, the ideas of Aristotle, the greatest student of Plato, dominated what we would call science. The scientific school that promoted the ideas of Aristotle, called scholasticism, believed in ghostly spirits fliting through the air, in sympathies and antipathies.



THE SCIENTIFIC REVOLUTION AND MECHANICAL PHILOSOPHY

The founders of the Scientific Revolution, in-cluding Galileo, refuted the ideas of Aristotle and scholasticism. For example, Aristotle wrote that a heavier object would fall faster than a less heavy object, but Galileo refuted this in his famous experiment when he dropped two balls unequal in mass from the leaning tower of Pisa. They fell at the same rate, not differently as the scholastics thought. So began the true spirit of experimentation, and the expression of nature’s laws in the language of mathematics.

Many people today marvel at programmable computers and smartphones but, in Galileo’s day, clocks played this role, as did complex machines, some of which could even digest food. The model of the world derived from this age of great clocks, the mechanical philosophy, viewed the universe as a massive clock-like object, where every motion was due to direct contact like the cogs interlocking with adjacent cogs inside a clock.

Galileo and many other early scientists believed that we could peer into this clock-like universe and discover all of its secrets, in time. For humans, the universe would hold no mysteries. Children today, if they see a motion, will look to find something that made the contact to start the motion in progress; this is our common sense understanding of motion, rooted in our shared human cognitive development. The everyday experience of children, like playing with marbles, confirms this common sense understanding.

At the beginning of the Scientific Revolution, the requirements of proof stood much higher than today. For Galileo and other early scientists, for something to be true in science, one had to be able to make a working model of it, even if only potentially so. For this reason, Galileo framed no theory for the tides; no machine could be made to replicate this everyday event. Towards the end of his life, even Galileo began to fear that some of his key concepts such as cohesion and attraction could never be explained by this mechanical philosophy.



ISAAC NEWTON AND THE INTRODUCTION OF MYSTERIES

Today, we regard the discovery of gravity by Newton as his greatest achievement, one of the most important discoveries of all time. Yet, ironically, it was a point of great confusion for Newton, and two great contemporaries, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz and Christiaan Huygens, accused Newton of introducing mysteries, such as the hated sympathies and antipathies of the scholastics, back into science – a regression to a hated past. Clearly, the laws that Newton discovered, the mathematical rules that describe the workings of gravity, explain the tides and even the movement of the celestial bodies, but how this “action at a distance” works was unknown and perhaps will always remain unknowable to us.

Some early thinkers believed that the explanatory ability of humans in science was without limit, but Newton destroyed this hope as he did the concept of the mechanical philosophy, which maintained – like a child – that all motion was due to direct contact. With many twentieth century ideas, such as Einstein’s curved space-time and Werner Heisenberg’s indeterminacy, things have only gotten worse, our understanding less sure, less clear.

Paul Dirac, the great physicist, in a famous introduction to quantum mechanics has stated that we no longer even try to explain a scientific finding in classical terms with a model, as Galileo did, and in ways amenable to our common sense. Dirac noted that now we only demand that the laws are self-consistent and the theories are intelligible.

Friedrich Albert Lange, in the greatest philosophical work on materialism, notes that we have simply come to accept “action at a distance,” the idea that particles can influence each other without contact. But such tacit acceptance belies the deep and perplexing nature of this reality, something that Newton, Huygens, and Leibniz knew had shaken the mechanical philosophy into tatters. A clear and true understanding of even the most elementary phenomena eludes us. We do not even begin to understand what the physical (or material) is; it is a mystery.

David Hume noted that Newton – the greatest genius given to mankind – had drawn the veil away from some of nature’s mysteries, while (at the same time) showing that other parts of nature remained beyond the ken of humans as they always did and always shall. Philosophers call this mysterianism. Professor Chomsky notes that mysterianism has been ridiculed in the history of thought, and that Newton is often credited with exercising the “ghost in the machine,” whereas, in reality, he exercised the machine but the ghost is still alive and well.

Rene Descartes developed the mind-body distinction as a way to try and solve the problem of how our brains and bodies interact. How the thoughts in humans or animals causes the movement of our bodies was not known, and Newton referred to the mechanism as “spirit,” something he could not understand. John Locke lamented that our human understanding was indeed weak, and limited in scope. Locke, like Descartes, accepted God as the creator of us and all things, the one who understood.

In 1927, Bertrand Russell hoped that the physical reality underlying the laws of chemistry would soon come to light, but, when Linus Pauling demonstrated the quantum mechanical basis for chemical reactions, this hope was dashed. Even the model of an atom we all studied at school; a model based on the work of Niels Bohr only really serves as a measurement device, it does not pretend to have any basis in reality.



MYSTERIES AND PROBLEMS

The theory of evolution by Darwin roots us in the organic world; human beings are creatures, just like horses and ants. As creatures we have limits to our understanding. A rat cannot complete a prime number maze, but we can. What is a mystery for a rat is merely a problem for us. Like a rat, however, we too have mysteries, but to a Martian the mysteries of humans may only be problems. A problem is something that falls within the cognitive range of a creature. A mystery is something that falls outside the cognitive range of a creature. If you accept the theory of evolution, you should also accept mysterianism.

Human beings appear to have an ability to do science. Charles Peirce referred to this as the abductive instinct. Peirce noted that solutions in science often appear to different people at about the same time, independently. Peirce believed that the abductive instinct came about by natural selection. It seems likely that we do have an ability to do science, but this cannot be accounted for by the theory of evolution. Our ability to do mathematics and philosophy also cannot be accounted for by natural selection. Here too, Descartes and Locke would point us to God.

Science works away from the edges of the known, finds hard problems there, but via the abductive instinct of Peirce extends the domain of human understanding bit by bit. Unintentionally Newton by demolishing the mechanical philosophy set us on the path for the study of the mind within the framework of science. The brain, an organ like the liver, secretes thought. Yet mysteries will persist.

Rene Descartes had an intense interest in language and free will, the noblest human capacity. When we talk together we draw upon relevant information and create unique sentences that suitably share our ideas, influenced by the constraints of the situation but not caused by them. This common experience that we take for granted was a mystery for Descartes and remains a mystery for us still today.



HUMAN LIMITATIONS AND UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Some things we may wish to know, we may not even be able to formulate the correct questions for. We have limitations, like every other creature on earth, but also amazing capacities. As Leonardo da Vinci noted, without limitations there can be no art. Newton, by introducing the very real puzzle of action at a distance (gravity), demolished the mechanical philosophy, and with it the hope of ever really understanding our world through science. The development of 20th-century science just made the puzzlement bigger. As Chomsky reminds us, we do well to keep this in mind – knowledge that we have huge blind spots in our ability to know, and we do not even understand what the physical is.

Our knowledge is so limited that Locke even suggested that matter may think. It may or may not, but we can never know. A deep truth from the Bible squares perfectly with science: 1 Corinthians 13:12 in the King James Version reads: “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face.”

After Descartes, the mind-body problem has never truly been resurrected, and it never can because we do not know what body, what the physical is. The key questions raised by the pioneers of the scientific revolution remain unanswered today; they may never be answered.



***



About Noam Chomsky and Kevin Jon Johnson

Professor Noam Chomsky revolutionized the field of linguistics by age forty by applying scientific rigour to the analysis of human language, similar in both significance and approach to Freud, who rooted psychology in science a century earlier. He is by far the most quoted person in academia alive today, the greatest public intellectual. He has published 123 books, one recent documentary film, received 38 honorary doctoral degrees, and has a species of bee endemic to Texas named after him, Megachile chomskyi. He has used the security of university tenure to speak truth to power – largely American abuses of power, which is his native country.

Kevin Jon Johnson followed Neil Bardal, his father Helgi Carl’s cousin, as president and publisher of Lögberg-Heimskringla from 1996 to 2000. His father’s identical twin brother, Jon Peter Johnson, currently serves as president. For most of the past two decades, Kevin, a Canadian teacher since 1991, has taught in Osaka, Japan. He currently works as librarian and Saturday school coordinator for Osaka YMCA International School and, by Christmas, he will have completed a Master of Science in multidisciplinary studies from Buffalo State University of New York. The focus of his M.S. shows how to use computers and the internet in teaching. This collaboration (Noam Chomsky Visualization on the Limits of Knowledge in Science) is an application of this graduate study and Kevin hopes that by illustrating the eloquent philosophy of Noam Chomsky young adults may be inspired to inquire and to pursue philosophy, the love of wisdom.