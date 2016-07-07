Snorri West reflections

Photo courtesy of Judy Bradley



Author: Judy Bradley, Winnipeg, MB

Four eager young adults from Iceland arrived in North America on July 7th, 2016, to begin their four-week Snorri West experience.

The Snorri Program, initiated in 1999, was designed for North American 18-to-28-year-olds of Icelandic descent to travel to Iceland and have an opportunity connect to with family members and to strengthen their links to the homeland of their ancestors. Later, in 2003, the program evolved to include the Snorri Plus program, which is designed for those who are 30 years of age or older who may be travelling alone, or as a couple or family. These programs focus on learning about their heritage, connecting people with relatives in Iceland, and experiencing the culture and nature of Iceland.

The Snorri Program was broadened to provide young Icelandic people the opportunity to travel to North America, to connect with family, to explore and learn about the early Icelandic settlements. This addition to the current program (designed for 18-to-28-year-olds) and was aptly named Snorri West. The program focused on making the connections between those of Icelandic descent with people in Iceland who desired to visit Icelandic settlements and learn about the history in North America. In 2001, the first Snorri West visitors travelled to Manitoba. They visited settlements, learned about the history, were provided opportunities to connect with family members, and also gained some insight into how the Icelandic heritage and culture exist within our multicultural society. As of 2012, there has been an agreement with Manitoba, North Dakota, and Minnesota on a four-week Snorri West program to broaden the experience in North America. The desire was to include the Icelandic settlement experience on both coasts of North America. Since North America is far too large to see in one visit, today’s Snorri West program features a different segment of the country on a three year cycle: Eastern, Central, and Western.



In mid-July Gunnlaug Birta Þorgrímsdóttir, Sesselía Ólafsdóttir, Tómas Heigi Tómasson, and Vala Margrét Jóhannsdóttir, who had been in Minnesota and North Dakota, were met at the US-Canada border by our Icelandic Canadian Frón group. We, the Icelandic Clubs in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Gimli, co-ordinated itineraries to include the opportunity to attend some local cultural events. Our Icelandic guests over a two-week period experienced a program featuring our rich Icelandic heritage and history in Manitoba. There was time with their hosts, opportunity for those who had family connections, and some time to take in and enjoy summertime in Manitoba. We did make a request of our Snorri group. They were asked to provide us with impressions of their experiences in Manitoba and respond to the following as a guide:

Gunnlaug, Sesselía, Tómas, and Vala fully immersed themselves in the Snorri West experience. They appreciated learning about the Icelandic settlements and settlers, and how the culture has survived over time. Some were able to connect with relatives. These young people not only visited but also participated in the Icelandic Camp, Íslendingadagurinn, and Folklorama program activities. The ties that bind Iceland Icelanders to Western Icelanders have indeed become stronger.

Gunnlaug Birta Þorgrímsdóttir

My name is Gunnlaug Birta Þorgrímsdóttir. I am an 21-year-old student in the University of Iceland, where I study Icelandic. Along with my studies I juggle two part-time jobs. One at Jens Goldsmith ehf. and then as a text-er for the national tv station in Iceland (RÚV). I grew up on the farm Erpsstaðir in Dalabyggð, in wester Iceland. My parents are still dairy farmers there but I live in Reykjavík now to attend school.

I had never heard about the Snorri Program until I got an advertisement email on my university email address. I looked it over and found it very interesting so I visited www.snorri.is to learn more about it and looked at the videos there. I then started thinking about Brian Laxdal who came to Iceland two years ago to look at the place his descendants came from, which is Snóksdalur in Dalabyggð. My mother’s family is also from there. Brian drove up to my farm to seek information about where Snóksdalur was and met my mom. They then realized that they were third cousins (fjórmenningar in Icelandic). I found that pretty amazing. After having looked at the program better I got in touch with Brian and he helped me a lot with the application and told me about other relatives I have here in Canada. I had then decided I wanted to go and hopefully meet some of them and explore the Icelandic culture overseas.

Here in Manitoba every single person has opened their arms for me and the other Snorris. It has been so sweet and I feel like home when I am here. The weather has been pretty warm and the mosquitoes have been pretty aggressive, but, despite that, the trip has been fabulous. Meeting my relatives in Winnipeg has to be the top though. These wonderful people – Vaughan, Ainsley, and Lorraine Bloomer – hosted me and Vala for five nights. They told us many stories about their life and happenings and in that short time I made friends and family for life. We have also done some fun activites: we went to a zipline park, zoo, boat rides, and interesting museums. At the stay in Brandon, we got to see a musical ride which was awesome. I had never seen anything like that in my life. In Winnipeg we visited the Icelandic Collection in the University of Manitoba. It is really remarkable to see that the library has a specific room for Icelandic books and treasures. Luckily for me, I am studying Icelandic and have an interest in the language, so I might be coming back to Manitoba in a few years to study here or perhaps teach. Being able to talk Icelandic to people who did not grow up in Iceland and did not learn Icelandic as a first language is really fun. Back when I was a kid, I got mad because I had to study other languages to be able to talk to foreign people, but nobody had to study Icelandic to be able to talk to Icelanders. Now I see that people choose (its not an obligation) to learn Icelandic because they have Icelandic blood running through their veins and they are so proud of that. I had a wonderful talk with Rosalind Vigfusson, Jóel Friðfinnsson, John Johnson, and others, and they all spoke nice and flawless Icelandic. This trip has changed my perspective on the world in ways I can’t describe, I have made some promises about coming back here sooner rather than later and I intend to keep them. So Manitoba, see you next summer.

Sesselía Ólafsdóttir

My name is Sesselía Ólafsdóttir and I’m an actress. I studied in London, where I lived for six years, or until almost two years ago, when I moved back to my hometown, Akureyri. People’s stories have always fascinated me and they are the biggest reason for me applying to be a part of the Sorri West program. I got to hear a few very interesting ones of the emigrants, their journey, and their lives in the new country. One of my favorites was about a woman’s ancestor who arrived in a handbag (very Oscar Wilde).

But we did more than listen to stories, we also swam in lakes, paddled a dragonboat, did a segway tour, went to museums, saw The Musical Ride, went to parades, and did so many other wonderful things. Sometimes we spent quality time with our host families and here is a description of one occation.

Yesterday evening, Vala and I went to what our host family (Barb and Eric) called “Music.” It was in Winnipeg Beach and, on the way there from Gimli, we passed Siglavik, Miklavik, and Husavik!

Every week, in a small café down by the harbour in Winnipeg Beach, people of all ages and origins gather with their instruments and play music together (mostly Celtic music). The youngest was a beautiful girl called Kate (she was maybe about nine or ten years old and was there with her grandmother and sister, all of first nations’ descent), the oldest an ancient looking toothless woman called Marian (I have no idea how old she is, but she plays with passion). They both played violins, so did two others, and then there were people with flutes, guitars, Celtic drums, a ukulele, and a strange-looking electronic, strummy, keyboard thing.

It was amazing. They played song after song – jolly Irish songs that made me smile from ear to ear. Some of the songs sounded like memories I had just forgotten, some also had Icelandic lyrics that Vala and I could remember and then we sang along happily (Lok lok og læs og allt í stáli, Þá stundi Mundi, Lífið er lotterí).

When they played Ring of Fire, everyone sang along and then Kate (the young girl) sang Folsom Prison Blues. It was wonderfully absurd to hear her sing about how she shot a man in Reno just to watch him die.

They asked us for an Icelandic song and we first sang Á Sprengisandi and later I taught them to sing Ólafur Liljurós with us. They truly nailed the “Villir hann, stillir hann.”

After more songs, including the Gimli Waltz (Kátir voru karlar), we all thanked for the entertainment and said our goodbyes.

Vala and I then stayed a bit longer as we received an invitation to join a couple on their boat in the harbour. From there we saw two beavers eating grass in the twilight.

What a wonderful evening with wonderful people. The woman who extended to us the invitation was of Swedish descent, the girls’ grandmother was part Scottish, and the girl and her sister turned out to be part Icelandic. I don’t know what everyone else had in their genes, but they all had music in their hearts. It was the perfect evening, one of many in this trip.

Tómas Helgi Tómasson

My name is Tómas Helgi Tómasson and I come from Iceland. I grew up on a farm called Auðsholt in the south of Iceland, near a town called Flúðir. Currently I live in Reykjavík and have lived there since 2008.

I recently graduated as a carpenter and have been working as such, mainly in house construction.

When I was younger, I read on a website about Icelandic communities and culture in North America and was quite intrigued by that because I always assumed that everything that could be considered Icelandic was confined to the island of Iceland. And boy was I wrong. But that was my foundation for my interest in this kind of program. And in 2016 a opportunity presented itself to me as the University of Iceland was promoting Snorri West. So I decided to give it a shot and here I am.

My experience in the Snorri West program is one that I will never forget, all the places I went to were amazing and I was fascinated by all the towns and the cities. I had no idea there was so much culture left by the Icelanders who emigrated to North America, just to think that there is a third generation of Icelanders which still can speak Icelandic. So that was something that I did not expect.

It’s really hard to pinpoint a day that really stood out compare to other days in this trip, there were so many things that blew me away, but if I had to pick a day it would probably be the day we went on the beach in Gimli. Coming from an island so far north, where all the lakes are freezing cold, I was mind blown by how warm the water was. It looked like the ocean because it was so big and it wasn't salty at all. So I made sure I would enjoy as much of the beach as I could, I even rented a jet ski ... twice.