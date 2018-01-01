Jon Sigurdsson Chapter IODE recognizes the academic accomplishments of 15 outstanding Manitoba students

  Author: Alicyn Goodman, President, Jon Sigurdsson Chapter IODE

Brandon University

The Jon Sigurdsson Chapter of the IODE awarded 15 scholarships to an impressive group of young people in October 2017. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic excellence, good citizenship, and leadership potential.  

The guest speaker for the awards ceremony was Anne Oserin-Pinnock, accompanied by students from a program run by the Elmwood Community Resource Centre. Last year, the ECRC received a $25,000 Centennial Grant from IODE Canada in recognition of the centre’s community leadership and programmatic initiatives.  . . . 

 

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations
Donations Creating Community

To Make your gift by phone us.
Please contact us Toll Free: 1-866-564-2374

Donate Today
Paper Subscriptions
Paper Subscriptions *paper subscription only*

Subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year the 1st and 15th of each month.

Subscribe Now
Online Subscription
Online Subscription *Online subscription only*

Online subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year.

Subscribe Now