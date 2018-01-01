North American Icelandic: The only variety of Icelandic spoken outside of Iceland

Photo: W.D. Valgardson

Author : W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC



Birna Arnbjörnsdóttir delivering her first Beck Lecture

This past fall term at the University of Victoria, the Richard and Margret Beck lecture series was fortunate to have as its visiting lecturer Dr. Birna Arnbjörnsdóttir. She is Professor of Language Studies and Associate Dean of the Department of Languages and Cultures at the University of Iceland. Some members of the Icelandic North American community will have met her when she has been in North America to do research on the use of Icelandic among people born in North America. . . .

