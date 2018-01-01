Jon Sigurdsson Chapter IODE recognizes the academic accomplishments of 15 outstanding Manitoba students

Author : Alicyn Goodman, President, Jon Sigurdsson Chapter IODE





The Jon Sigurdsson Chapter of the IODE awarded 15 scholarships to an impressive group of young people in October 2017. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic excellence, good citizenship, and leadership potential.

The guest speaker for the awards ceremony was Anne Oserin-Pinnock, accompanied by students from a program run by the Elmwood Community Resource Centre. Last year, the ECRC received a $25,000 Centennial Grant from IODE Canada in recognition of the centre’s community leadership and programmatic initiatives. . . .

