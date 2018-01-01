Goðafoss – a personal connection to the lost ship

Author : Einar Vigfusson, Arborg, MB





The sinking of the Goðafoss was front-page news in Iceland.

Much has been written about the tragic event which occurred on November 10th, 1944, in which the Icelandic passenger and freight ship called Goðafoss was torpedoed and sunk by the German submarine 300 very near to the harbour at Reykjavík. This resulted in the loss of the ship and 44 men, women, and children who died in this attack. It was great tragedy, one of many in wartime – World War II.

Now I come to the story of how this event affected our family. I was eleven years old that fall and I remember this terrible time very well. . . .

