Taking down the Christmas tree

Photo : W.D. Valgardson

Author : W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC





Bill Valgardson ’ s Christmas t ree

I took the Christmas tree down today. The rain had stopped but there were puddles on the deck. First, I removed the brightly colored ornaments, then the strings of red and white bells. Finally, I took off the two strings of lights. It wasn’t an extravagantly decorated tree. I’m not an extravagant type of person.

Brought up by grandparents and parents who had been through the Great Depression, I learned early to scramble for pennies (and, yes, a penny would buy you three candies at Greenberg’s store). . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW