Pricing Table Particle

Quickly drive clicks-and-mortar catalysts for change
  • Basic
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $50
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 1 GB of space
  • Support at $25/hour
  • Sign Up
  • Premium
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $100
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 10 GB of space
  • Support at $15/hour
  • Sign Up
  • Platinum
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $250
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 30 GB of space
  • Support at $5/hour
  • Sign Up

Shopping Cart

The cart is empty

Icelanders will dominate the WSO New Music Festival

Photo: Jean Baptiste Mondino
  

Bjork

The upcoming Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra New Music Festival will take place over eight days from Saturday, January 27, to Saturday, February 3, 2018. There will be a number of world premieres by major Icelandic and other internationally acclaimed artists, composers, and musicians. These include the world premiere of a major new 50-minute work for orchestra and choir by Sigur Rós collaborator Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson (on January 31), the world premiere of a choral work by two-time Academy Award for Best Score nominee and Golden Globe winner Jóhann Jóhannsson (on January 29), the premiere of a work for string orchestra by Björk (on January 27), and . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

Donations
Donations Creating Community

To Make your gift by phone us.
Please contact us Toll Free: 1-866-564-2374

Donate Today
Paper Subscriptions
Paper Subscriptions *paper subscription only*

Subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year the 1st and 15th of each month.

Subscribe Now
Online Subscription
Online Subscription *Online subscription only*

Online subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year.

Subscribe Now