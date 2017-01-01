Pricing Table Particle

Quickly drive clicks-and-mortar catalysts for change
  • Basic
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $50
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 1 GB of space
  • Support at $25/hour
  • Sign Up
  • Premium
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $100
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 10 GB of space
  • Support at $15/hour
  • Sign Up
  • Platinum
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $250
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 30 GB of space
  • Support at $5/hour
  • Sign Up

Shopping Cart

The cart is empty

New ambassador builds boats as well as diplomatic relationships

Photo: Jóhanna Gunnarsdóttir
 Author: David Franklin, Montreal, QC 
Pétur Ásgeirsson with his older son, Ásgeir Pétursson, habourside at Nuuk

Ancient Vikings were skilled seamen who travelled in wooden ships as far east as Russia and at least as far west as Newfoundland. The tradition of Icelanders undertaking voyages continues with the country’s new ambassador to Canada, Pétur Ásgeirsson. He travelled with his older son 6,000 kilometers up and down the coasts of Greenland and then the two of them published a book about the experience. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

Donations
Donations Creating Community

To Make your gift by phone us.
Please contact us Toll Free: 1-866-564-2374

Donate Today
Paper Subscriptions
Paper Subscriptions *paper subscription only*

Subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year the 1st and 15th of each month.

Subscribe Now
Online Subscription
Online Subscription *Online subscription only*

Online subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year.

Subscribe Now