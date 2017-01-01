New ambassador builds boats as well as diplomatic relationships

Photo : Jóhanna Gunnarsdóttir

Author : David Franklin, Montreal, QC

Pétur Ásgeirsson with his older son, Ásgeir Pétursson, habourside at Nuuk

Ancient Vikings were skilled seamen who travelled in wooden ships as far east as Russia and at least as far west as Newfoundland. The tradition of Icelanders undertaking voyages continues with the country’s new ambassador to Canada, Pétur Ásgeirsson. He travelled with his older son 6,000 kilometers up and down the coasts of Greenland and then the two of them published a book about the experience. . . .

