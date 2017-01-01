What Jólabókaflóð means to me

Photo: Jenna Boholij

Author: Abbe Wright, Read It Forward



Yrsa Sigurðardóttir at McNally Robinson Booksellers last October

It may surprise you, but Iceland is one of the most literarily engaged countries – in fact, one in ten Icelanders will publish a book in their lifetimes! With a culture that’s so deeply rooted in the love for literature, Iceland has dedicated a yearly holiday tradition, Jólabókaflóð, to a countrywide gifting and appreciation of books.

Loosely translated as “the book flood of Christmas,” for Icelandic readers it’s a chance to bask in the unique world that books create for every single reader, and to share that wonder with beloved friends and family members. . . .

