What Jólabókaflóð means to me

Photo: Jenna Boholij
 Author: Abbe Wright, Read It Forward

Yrsa Sigurðardóttir at McNally Robinson Booksellers last October

 

It may surprise you, but Iceland is one of the most literarily engaged countries – in fact, one in ten Icelanders will publish a book in their lifetimes! With a culture that’s so deeply rooted in the love for literature, Iceland has dedicated a yearly holiday tradition, Jólabókaflóð, to a countrywide gifting and appreciation of books.

Loosely translated as “the book flood of Christmas,” for Icelandic readers it’s a chance to bask in the unique world that books create for every single reader, and to share that wonder with beloved friends and family members.  . . .

