Þóra Melsteð: pioneer of women’s education

Photo: Szilas / Wikimedia Commons Author: Stefan Jonasson





The old Kvennaskólinn at Thorvaldsenstræti 2



Across the square from Alþingishúsið, Iceland’s parliament building, is a modest but stately green timber house that was home to Kvennaskólinn í Reykjavík (Reykjavík Women’s Academy) from when it was built in 1878 until the school moved to a new location in 1909. The building later housed the offices of H. Ben and Company, served as headquarters of the Independence Party, and then became was used as a restaurant. When it was still the women’s academy, it was also the private residence of the leading pioneer of women’s education in Iceland, Þóra Melsteð, and her husband, Páll. . . .