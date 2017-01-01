All those hugs and kisses at family reunions

Photo courtesy of Jim Anderson Author: Jim Anderson, Winnipeg, MB



Asdis Palina Johannesson with two of her great-grandson

I was fresh from a weekend complete with two reunions of cousins last year – first a visit to a family of first cousins on the maternal (Guttormson) side in Niverville, then to Selkirk for an annual reunion of first cousins on my Anderson side. Not to mention a reunion of Guttormson cousins, aunts, uncles, etc., assembling that evening at a restaurant in Winnipeg. Thus, in two days, gatherings involving some 30 to 40 in my extended family. Hugs all around, as you can imagine. . . .

