The Captive Conscience: Martin Luther, his 95 theses, and the Protestant Reformation

Photo: Andreas Breitling / Pixabay Author: Stefan Jonasson



Five hundred years have now passed since that seminal moment on October 31, 1517, when legend says Martin Luther posted what came to be called the Ninety-five Theses on the door of the castle church in Wittenberg, Saxony, a town of fewer than five thousand souls at the time. Although some historians have disputed the details of the story that has grown up around that event, there can be no dispute that what unfolded in the aftermath was one of the most dramatic stories in human history. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW