Poetry, the dying canary

Photo: Leif Norman/leifnorman.net Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC



When I was first writing, I wrote poetry. It is usually short and, certainly when the author is young, emotional. Short and emotional. Seems appropriate for a teenager or someone in his early twenties. I also was trying to figure out the intricacies of short story writing. Mixed in with those efforts were courses in writing articles. It would be a long while before I would attempt a novel: long, complex, and as much, if not more, analysis and planning. No sitting on the transit bus on the way home from classes, saying to myself, I think I’ll whip off a novel. . . .

