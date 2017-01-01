  • 1

  • TASET OF TRIVIA - NIHM’s October Fall Fundraiser +

    Friday 20 October Gimli, MB: TASTE OF TRIVIA. 142 years Read More

  • Events October to May +

    Nordic Knitters 2nd and 4th thursday each month Winnipeg, MB: Read More

  • MUSIC - EXHIBITS - FILM +

    MUSIC Mise en Scene Wednesday 18 October Calgary, AB: Mise Read More
  • 1
  • 2

An interview with Jon Gustafsson

Iceland is a work of art

Image © Jon Gustafsson

Author: Mackenzie Kristjon, Hamilton, ON

It would surprise no one who reads Lögberg-Heimskringla to hear that Iceland is a photographer's dream with all of the fascinating landscapes and the northern lights and the glaciers and the geysers and the volcanoes and the puffins and, and, and ... They didn’t happen upon that “Inspired By Iceland” slogan by accident. As indicated by the title of Jon Gustafsson's recently published coffee table book, Iceland is a Work of Art.  . . .

 SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations

Subscriptions

Stay in Touch

Call Us
(204) 284-5686
Toll Free 1-866-564-2374

Follow Us

 