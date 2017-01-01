A House by the Sea

Photo: Stefan Jonasson Author: Valur Gunnarsson, Reykjavík, Iceland



The sun never shines it burns

The world never goes it turns

The wind never blows it wails

And the ship never sets sail



The stars never twinkle they flicker

The seasons never change they bicker

The days never end they withdraw

There’s nothing to fight for but the war



The child never smiles it needs

The wound never heals it bleeds

Money never stays it flees

No one is down by the sea



The girl never cries she whimpers

The hand never strikes it lingers

The man never goes he stays

No one leaves but the waves

SUBSCRIBE NOW