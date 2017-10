Photo: Lou Howard Author: Lou Howard, Honorary Life Member,

Friends of Iceland, Ottawa, ON



The August 15, 2017, edition of Lögberg-Heimskringla had a picture of Sunna Olafson Furstenau, President of the Icelandic National League of North America, with her spinning wheel. Her interesting talk, “Spokes of a wheel,” was the subject of the article that accompanied the picture. Our family has the same spinning wheel, or rokkur, and I want to tell our story about the spokes of a wheel in our lives. . . .

