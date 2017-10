Photo courtesy of Svava Bjarnason Author: Svava Bjarnason, Newark-on-Trent, UK



The family that plays together, stays together! Four generations of the descendants of Thorstein and Anna Thorsteinson gathered for a family reunion from August 11 to 13 in Saskatchewan. Thorstein and Anna immigrated to Canada in 1892 with three children in tow. They initially settled in Churchbridge, Saskatchewan, and moved to the Leslie area in 1898. Nine children were born in Canada. . . .

