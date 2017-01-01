Icelandic instruction at Wesley College

Author: Stefan Jonasson



Today, the University of Manitoba is known as home to the only Department of Icelandic Language and Literature outside of Iceland itself, but most people who are familiar with it don’t realize that it wasn’t the first such chair in Icelandic. Fifty years before the establishment of the Icelandic chair at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg’s Wesley College appointed a lecturer in Icelandic in collaboration with the Icelandic Evangelical Lutheran Synod and Icelandic was recognized as a core language on the curriculum of that college and neighbouring Manitoba College. . . .

