Icelandic National League of Iceland has enjoyed a busy season

Photo: © Kent Lárus Björnsson Author: Kent Lárus Björnsson, Reykjavík, Iceland



The annual general meeting of Þjóðræknisfélag Íslendinga (Icelandic National League of Iceland) was held on April 27, 2017. It was very well attended by some 50 people and was a very enjoyable meeting. Halldór Árnason went over the past and future activities of the group. Formal meeting issues were dealt with like finances and changes to bylaws. The new chairman, Hjálmar W. Hannesson, former ambassador and consul general, was elected and there were some other minor changes to the board membership. After the formal meeting, there was a lecture given by Baldur Hafstað, who is a former professor at the University of Iceland. He spoke about the author Jóhann Magnús Bjarnason. It was a very interesting talk about a very interesting person. . . .

