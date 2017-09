Photo: Breanne Bannerman Author: Wilhelm Kristjanson, Vox Wesleyana, 1920



Will Kristjanson (1896-1979) was widely known throughout the Icelandic community as an educator, public servant, historian, and editor. The author of The Icelandic People of Manitoba: A Manitoba Saga, “Shoal Lake Sketches,” and “Glimpses of Oxford,” he was the longtime editor-in-chief of The Icelandic Canadian, now Icelandic Connection. . . .

