INLNA president’s remarks at the Deuce of August: Spokes of a wheel

Author: Sunna Olafson Furstenau, President, Icelandic National League of North America



Thank you, Curtis (Olafson) and welcome to all our wonderful guests here from Iceland and to each of you here today. It is wonderful to see you.

How many of you have ever seen one of these? Yes, a spinning wheel or rokkur. It was brought from Iceland by one of my great-great-grandmothers – langalangamma – and Curtis’s langamma.

She lived just east of the Thingvalla Cemetery and Memorial site. Her life was not easy but everyone who wrote about her talked of her strength and kindness and how she worked hard to provide a family for not only her own children but also four additional children after their mother died. She took good care of her family and this spinning wheel.

Something else she took care of was sharing and preserving her Icelandic story with her descendants. The pioneer ancestors sacrificed and worked hard to give us the best they had. Now, it is up to us to keep their stories alive. . . .

