The raven at Skiðastaðir

Photo: Stefan Jonasson

At a farm called Skiðastaðir, in the north of Iceland, which stood under a steep and very high mountain, there lived long ago a very rich farmer. He had many household servants, and kept them sharply at work, summer and winter. In summer, he was wont to keep his people so hard at work that no maid was ever allowed to be at home at the farm for cooking; this he made them do on Sundays, getting the cooking done for the whole week, thus hindering them from going to church or hearing the word of God read at home.

Amongst other of his servants there was a girl who, although dissatisfied with her place and with the household ways and ungodliness of the farmer, had for a long while served at Skiðastaðir. She was of a peaceful temper and ready to do all she was bidden, wherefore she was beloved by her masters and fellow servants. It had most often fallen to her lot to do the cooking on Sundays, but no other reward did she get for it than to have the scouring of the pans for her share. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW