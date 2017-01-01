Canada 150 celebrations in Iceland a big success

Photo: Ásta Sól Kristjánsdóttir Author: Kent Lárus Björnsson, Reykjavík, Iceland



We started celebrating when most of Canada was still asleep – well, especially Winnipeg and westward. We were fortunate to get to use an area at Árbæjarsafn, the Reykjavik Open Air Historical Museum. We were even able to fly the flag, which is not that frequent a sight in Iceland. The Canadian flag only flies at the embassy, the ambassador’s residence, and Hofsós.

The Canadians and friends have held a number of casual, family-friendly Canada Day events, but we felt this year should be special. One of the main instigators in pushing for a bigger event was Þór Jakobsson. He arranged the first few meetings and was involved all the way. In an un-Icelandic way, we actually had a number of meetings and discussed plans with each other and delegated work amongst ourselves.

We had some great corporate sponsors and we were very grateful for that. The Icelandic National League of Iceland, WOW Air, and Vodafone, the telecom and internet company, were the main sponsors. The Canadian embassy also stepped up, supplying refreshments, flags, and pins for everyone. I was also able to borrow a hot dog van from one of the gas companies, Atlantsolíu. We could not have done much without them. . . .



