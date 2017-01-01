Tiles in the Mosaic 150 Icelandic Canadians of distinction

Photo courtesy of the INLNA

In celebration of Canada 150 – the 150th anniversary of Confederation – we recognize 150 distinguished Canadians of Icelandic ancestry who have made noteworthy contributions to Canada.

This list is by no means exhaustive. We could have easily named 150 more individuals and another 150 after that. These individuals are representative of the manifold contributions that people of Icelandic descent have made to this country in a variety of fields.

Please note that the positions listed are those for which the individuals were known and, in the case of living individuals, they may represent positions formerly held but not currently held.

Olafur T. Anderson (1890-1958) – Mathematician and educator; Dean of Arts and Science at United College, now the University of Winnipeg.

Frímann B. Anderson – Editor and educator; the first Icelander to graduate from a post-secondary institution in Canada; hydroelectric pioneer.

Mary Anderson – Educator and the first Icelandic Canadian woman to graduate from college.

Victor B. Anderson (1882-1970) – President of the International Typographical Union in Manitoba and Secretary of the Winnipeg Trades and Labour Council. . . .





SUBSCRIBE NOW