Lord Dufferin’s address to the Icelanders at Gimli

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Frederick Hamilton-Temple-Blackwood, the Earl of Dufferin, was Governor General of Canada from 1872 until 1878. During his official visit to Manitoba in 1877, he ventured north of what was then the provincial boundary to tour the Icelandic settlement along the western shore of Lake Winnipeg. He was the first vice-regal representative to visit New Iceland. As a young man, Lord Dufferin visited Iceland and wrote about the experience in his book, Letters from High Latitudes, which was first published in 1857. A special Canadian edition was published in 1873, after Lord Dufferin became Governor General, which was coincidentally the same year that 115 Icelandic immigrants settled in the Muskoka region of Ontario.

Reporting on Lord Dufferin’s visit, the Manitoba Guide for Immigrants (1878) stated: “This colony had not been settled two years at the time of His Excellency’s visit and, in fact, the larger portion of the colonists had only arrived the previous autumn. They had suffered a very severe affliction from an epidemic of smallpox and the ravages of scurvy. Both these diseases were aggravated by the insufficient preparations which the Icelanders had been able to make for the winter and very rigorous quarantine regulations had only been removed five or six weeks before the arrival of His Excellency. . . .





