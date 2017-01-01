“Lögberg poki” goes to Iceland

Photo: Maxine Ingalls Author: Maxine Ingalls, Hecla, MB



Each year, a child will come home from school with a little cardboard cut-out of a doll figure that is called “Flat Stanley.” The idea is that you will take Flat Stanley with you when you travel, take his picture, and then the child can report where he has travelled. Well, John and I have “Full Lögberg.” We received it at the INL convention in Grand Forks and a week later were carrying the poki (bag) onto Icelandair filled with family tree information as I had great ideas of spending a lot of time researching and writing the story of our family, who all came from Iceland in and around 1885. The problem with having such high expectations is that most of our time has been spent visiting the many friends and family we have in Reykjavík, Garðabær, and Hafnarfjörður.

A trip with Atli Ásmundsson and Þrúður Helgadóttir to Vestmannaeyjar was amazing. The Lögberg bag had to come along on the ferry Baldur, once again filled with our camera, an Iceland water bottle, chocolate-covered licorice candy bars, pamphlets from the volcano museum, books for our grandchildren from a book sale at the local book museum, and pieces of lava that I want to make into jewelry in my “spare” time. . . .



SUBSCRIBE NOW