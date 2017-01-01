Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC



I always thought sawmills were a modern invention but they’re not. I’d seen drawings of pit sawing: a hole in the ground, one man standing in the pit holding one end of a saw, a log above him, a man standing above the log holding the other end of the saw, the two of them sawing a board from a log by hand. That’s why when I read that the first sawmill in the United States opened in 1625 near York, Maine, I was surprised. By 1840, New England had about 5,400 saw mills. They spread out from there. All the way to Manitoba.

Most people think of Manitoba and Rupert’s Land as unexplored wilderness when the Icelanders arrived in 1875, untrodden except tor the occasional aboriginal moccasin. In fact, the demand for lumber, lathe, and railway ties was so great that sawmills already were set up in numerous locations. In spite of the isolation, the cold, the risks, people will go wherever they can for an opportunity, to have a job.

When the Icelanders arrived on Hecla, there already was a sawmill with a building and a caretaker. The settlers needed work but, unfortunately, the mill was no longer in operation. . . .

