The little one left behind

Author: Stefan Jonasson



Among the persistent stories in my family’s treasure trove of lore was the claim that my great-grandfather, Jakob Jónsson Vopnfjörð (1875-1951), had been married before he met my great-grandmother but that his first wife had died young and a young daughter he left behind in Iceland died before he could save enough to bring her to Canada. Beyond this, nobody knew more. No names. No dates.

Well, that changed recently.

While reading through digitized copies of the parish register for Hof in Vopnafjörður, which, like other parishes recorded the name of every resident on the last day of each year, I found an entry for occupants of an artisan’s home in the market town of Vopnafjörður: Jakob Jónsson, 24, skraddari (tailor), Guðfinna Ísleifsdóttir, 26, and Guðrún Kristín Jakobsdóttir, 2.

In addition to Jakob and his family, the house was home to Guðmundur Ögmundsson, 31, a skósmiður (shoemaker), who later immigrated to Scotland. A tailor and a shoemaker – it sounds like either the beginning of a full-service clothing shop or the premise of a fairytale. As it turns out, there are many fairytale qualities to the story, although it doesn’t have a happy ending. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW