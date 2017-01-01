Þorrablót of memories

Photo: W.D. Valgardson Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC



The Icelanders of Victoria held their Þorrablót March 4. What a great event! Big change in the format. In past years, we always had music and dancing afterwards but, shortly after the music would start, people would start leaving. Music today is played so loud that it is impossible to have a conversation. Most of us were there for visiting and conversation. Plus, I have to admit it, we’re an older crowd. There always is a sprinkling of younger people but there’s a lot of white hair and no hair.

Þorrablót, at one time, was all about food. Traditional Icelandic food that was to remind us of our ethnic past. We still have that. Great skyr with a massive bowl of fresh strawberries. The skyr is Icelandic but strawberries are Canadian. There were no strawberries in Iceland in 1875. . . .



