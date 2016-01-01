Doug Eyolfson’s medical expertise informs his work as a Member of Parliament

Photo courtesy of Paul Park Author: Paul Park, Ottawa, ON



His first year as a Member of Parliament has been a learning experience for one rookie politician, but one he is finding to be valuable as well.

Doug Eyolfson is the Liberal MP for the Winnipeg riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingly. He was elected in 2015, defeating former Conservative cabinet minister Steven Fletcher. Lögberg-Heimskringla editor Stefan Jonasson was originally the New Democratic Party standard-bearer but withdrew before the election was held.

Eyolfson expected he would be a small cog in the large political machine. That turned out not to be the case. . . .

