How to hygge (Manitoba style)

Photo: Jenna Boholij Author: Jenna Boholij, Winnipeg, MB

The gifts are unwrapped, the Christmas tree is taken down, and the warm fuzzy feelings that we had over the holidays have all but evaporated into the cold Manitoba winter. We’re left with the depressing realization that there are at least several more months of winter to endure before we’re rewarded for our perseverance with a cherished Manitoba summer. But fear not, there is hope for us, and it comes in the form of hygge, a concept created and embraced by our Scandinavian neighbors, the Danish.

The hygge phenomenon is invading North America and providing a beacon of hope for those suffering from winter blues. What is hygge (pronounced hoo-ga), you ask? . . .

