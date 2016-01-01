Iceland’s first prime minister took office a century ago

Source: althingi.is Author: Stefan Jonasson

An important milestone on Iceland’s road to independence was achieved on January 4, 1917, when Jón Magnússon became Iceland’s first prime minister leading a multi-member cabinet. Prior to this, during the Home Rule era beginning in 1904, Iceland was governed by a single Minister of Iceland, who was resident in Reykjavík and accountable to Alþingi, but who was also a member of the Danish cabinet. All three ministers in Jón’s cabinet were formally designated “Minister of Iceland” and members of the Danish cabinet until November 30, 1918, after which the Home Rule era came to an end and Iceland became a sovereign country. . . .

