  • 1

  • Þorrablót +

    Þorrablót Saturday 18 February Edmonton, AB: Icelandic Canadian Club of Read More

  • The Snorri Program 2017 +

    THE SNORRI PROGRAM SNORRI is an experience to remember for Read More

  • December to May 2017 +

    Nordic Knitters 2nd and 4th Thursday Each Month Winnipeg, MB: Read More
  • 1
  • 2

A conversation with Lindy Vopnfjörð

Photo: Berkley Vopnfjörð

 Author: Jason Schneider, FYI Music News – fyimusicnews.ca

(Reprinted with permission of FYI Music News – fyimusicnews.ca)
As a country that boasts way more than its fair share of world-class singer- songwriters, often as listeners we must make an uncomfortable “Sophie’s choice” about which ones we’ll follow. Yet, from the time I first got to know Lindy Vopnfjörð about 20 years ago when he would perform regularly at the Jane Bond Café in Waterloo, Ontario, I knew he was somebody whose music would be a part of my life for years to come. . . .

 SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations

Subscriptions

Stay in Touch

Call Us
(204) 284-5686
Toll Free 1-866-564-2374

Follow Us

 