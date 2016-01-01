Kristján Eldjárn – from archaeology to the presidency

Photo: Forseti.is

The third President of Iceland was no conventional political figure. Indeed, he wasn’t really a politician at all, although he was the country’s head of state for twelve years. An archaeologist by profession, he came to office on a wave of public support after hosting a television program on one of Icelanders’ favourite topics – their own rich heritage.

Dr. Kristján Eldjárn was born 100 years ago this month – on December 6, 1916 – at Tjörn in Svarfaðardalur, near Dalvík in the north of Iceland. He was the son of Þórarinn K. Eldjárn, a teacher, farmer, and hreppstjóri (reeve), and Sigrún Sigurhjartadóttir. Following his elementary education in Svarfaðardalur, he attended Menntaskólann á Akureyri (Akureyri Junior College), where, according to Haraldur Bessason, “he drew immediate attention because of his great talent.” …





