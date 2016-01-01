From Yuletide to Yule Lads

Photo: Larry Dewar Author: Jenna Boholij, Winnipeg, MB

The holiday season is here, and whether you’re Icelandic, a Vestur-Íslendingur, or Icelandic at heart, you may find yourself wondering how our friends and family in Iceland celebrate this special time of year.

The festivities in Iceland begin a few days earlier, on December 23rd, with Þorláksmessa – St. Þorlákur’s Mass. Icelanders start off the holidays with a bang by filling their bellies full of fermented or putrefied skate to honor Þorlákur Þórhallsson, a 12th-century Icelandic priest and patron saint of Iceland, who died on this day in 1193. The tradition of eating skate came about because December 23rd was traditionally the last day of the Christmas fast and meat was not allowed. There’s nothing better to inspire the holiday spirit than fermented skate! …





SUBSCRIBE NOW