Byron “Boss” Johnson: a man ahead of his time

Photo: Photo courtesy of Fred Bjarnason and the Icelandic Archives of BC Author: Compiled by Kristjana Magnusson Clark with research by Robert Asgeirsson

Byron Ingemar Johnson, a sportsman, businessman, politician, and family man, lived a unique and distinguished life in British Columbia. He was born on December 10, 1890, in Victoria, British Columbia, to Ólafur Jónsson (Oliver Johnson) and Guðrún Arnfinnsdóttir (Guðrún Finnson), both of whom were born in Iceland. His paternal grandparents were Jón Jónsson (John Johnson) and Valgerður Grímsdóttir and his maternal grandparents were Arnfinnur Arnfinnsson and Ingigerður Björnsdóttir, all of whom were born in Iceland. …





SUBSCRIBE NOW