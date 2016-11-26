Byron “Boss” Johnson: a man ahead of his time

|
Photo: Photo courtesy of Fred Bjarnason and the Icelandic Archives of BC
|Author: Compiled by Kristjana Magnusson Clark with research by Robert Asgeirsson
Byron Ingemar Johnson, a sportsman,
businessman, politician, and family man, lived a
unique and distinguished life in British Columbia. He was born on December 10, 1890, in
Victoria, British Columbia, to Ólafur Jónsson
(Oliver Johnson) and Guðrún Arnfinnsdóttir
(Guðrún Finnson), both of whom were born
in Iceland. His paternal grandparents were Jón
Jónsson (John Johnson) and Valgerður Grímsdóttir and his maternal grandparents were Arnfinnur Arnfinnsson and Ingigerður Björnsdóttir, all of whom were born in Iceland. …