John Milton, Jón Þorláksson, and Richard Beck

Photo: Háskóli Íslands Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

On October 23, Dr. Ástráður Eysteinsson gave the second of his three Richard and Margaret Beck Lectures at the University of Victoria.

Dr. Helga Thorsen, who has taken over management of the Beck Lectures and the editorship of The Scandinavian Review since Dr. John Tucker has retired, began by telling the audience that in two years the Beck Lectures will have been operating for thirty years. In anticipation of the thirty-year anniversary, a film is going to be made about the lectures. The first filming started with this lecture. Interviews with various people who have been involved are being arranged. …





SUBSCRIBE NOW