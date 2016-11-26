  • 1

  • Icelandic-Canadian Folk Culture Reflections: A Manitoba Documentary +

    Icelandic-Canadian Folk Culture Reflections: A Manitoba Documentary By Your Pants Read More

  • Searching for Iceland: A Literary Quest +

    SEARCHING FOR ICELAND: A LITERARY QUEST – Dr. Ástráður Eysteinsson will Read More

  • Scandinavian Cultural Centre Children’s Christmas Party +

    Scandinavian Cultural Centre Children’s Christmas Party Saturday November 26, 2016 Read More
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3

John Milton, Jón Þorláksson, and Richard Beck

 Photo: Háskóli Íslands

 Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

On October 23, Dr. Ástráður Eysteinsson gave the second of his three Richard and Margaret Beck Lectures at the University of Victoria.
Dr. Helga Thorsen, who has taken over management of the Beck Lectures and the editorship of The Scandinavian Review since Dr. John Tucker has retired, began by telling the audience that in two years the Beck Lectures will have been operating for thirty years. In anticipation of the thirty-year anniversary, a film is going to be made about the lectures. The first filming started with this lecture. Interviews with various people who have been involved are being arranged. …

 SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations

Subscriptions

Stay in Touch

Call Us
(204) 284-5686
Toll Free 1-866-564-2374

Follow Us

 