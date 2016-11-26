An ode to Amma on her 100th birthday

Author: Heather Neale Furneaux, Victoria, BC

I imagine my Amma, Jörina “Herdis” Eyolfson Maddin, at the age of 24, applying bold lipstick, cinching the narrow belt on her floral A-line dress, donning a suede coat complete with lavish fur collar to defend against the bite of a Winnipeg winter evening, and heading out the door to hop in a cab. Her hair would be fixed neatly in an up-do, permanent-waved bangs swept to one side, and her burnt-orange character shoes would complete the aesthetic masterpiece. …

SUBSCRIBE NOW