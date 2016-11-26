A 17th-century tale of slaughter, slavery, and ransom

Icelandic embassy in Ottawa hosts launch of The Travels of Rev. Ólafur Egilsson

Photo: Paul Park

Author: Paul Park, Ottawa, ON

Many books have been written about people seized and forced into slavery in other lands. Think of David Balfour in Robert Louis Stevenson’s Kidnapped, Kunta Kinte in Alex Haley’s Roots, and, of course, Ólafur Egilsson.

Who, you’re asking? While the first two characters are fictional, the last is an actual person whose little-known exploits are addressed in The Travels of Reverend Ólafur Egilsson: The Story of the Barbary Corsair Raid on Iceland in 1627. …

